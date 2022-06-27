UPPER – Upper Township First Responders are coming together this summer to host their first-ever Cape Assist sponsored Youth Camp. Over the last six years, youth camps led by local police officers have been held throughout Cape May County, providing a fun and engaging way for children to connect with law enforcement officers and trusted adults in their own communities.
Beginning on Monday, June 27, 26 Upper Township campers will get to enjoy trips to the Aqua Park and Cape May County Zoo, boat trips, boardwalk adventures, and a daily Cape Assist-lead activity. The campers will learn leadership skills, teamwork, and most importantly – form bonds with the first responders leading the camp.
While these camps are typically a partnership between Cape Assist and local law enforcement agencies, Upper Township doesn’t have a police department of its own. This camp will instead be led by members of the Upper Township EMS, Upper Township volunteer fire departments (Strathmere, Tuckahoe, Marmora and Seaville), Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, which hosts year-round events for campers of their own.
“We’ve seen the impact these camps have had in our neighboring communities and wanted to be a part of it,” said Kyle Lindholm, member of the Upper Township EMS, who is the lead on putting together this camp. “My wife has worked with Cape Assist as the liaison for Morey’s Piers, which hosts a lot of county police camps every summer, and I just thought, we need to do that here.”
Cape Assist, a Wildwood-based nonprofit, has been leading the charge in addressing ACEs throughout the county. Studies show that just one relationship with a trusted adult can help limit the effect of ACEs for a child. ACEs are traumatic events that negatively affect brain development in ways that cause lasting health challenges, both emotional and physical. More than 40% of children in NJ – more than 782,000 – are estimated to have experienced one ACE, and 18% of children are estimated to have experienced multiple ACEs. But, research has shown that ACEs can be counterbalanced through positive experiences, support, and nurturing relationships, like Cape Assist sponsored Youth Camps.
“The bonds that are formed here are lasting, and that’s what this is all about,” said Cape Assist’s Temerity Berry, who is overseeing all Youth Camps. “The kids who leave here on day five are just a little different than the kids who started on day one. The connections that are made follow the kids throughout the entire year."
Last year, 114 kids participated in three Police Youth Camps in Cape May County. This year, over 200 campers will be participating in five Cape May County camps. A graduation ceremony will be held for kids who complete the camp during the Annual Upper Township Fourth of July event held at Amanda’s Field.