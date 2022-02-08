NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The NAMI Family-to-Family education program provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered in this dynamic interactive program include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery.  

The course is presented free of charge to participants on consecutive Saturdays from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., starting March 5. It is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own well-being. The program is taught by trained instructors who also have a family member with a mental health condition. The following are comments from previous participants in the Family-to-Family program.  

“This course was overall the single most, without a doubt, helpful and informative resource offered in all my years searching for answers…it has helped me to understand better and communicate more effectively with my brother.”  

“The course has helped me to realize that my son is still inside the body that is often times hidden by the mental illness, and that I am not alone in this.”  

For more information and to register for the Family-to-Family program, contact NAMI Atlantic/Cape May at 609-741-5125 or nami1557@comcast.net. You can also visit namiacm.org. NAMI Atlantic Cape May is a 501C3 non-profit organization. 

