Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

OCEAN CITY - Ocean City will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 17.  The ceremony will start at 12 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event brings the community together to remember King through words, song and dance.

One of the highlights is always the recitation of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by the Rev. Gregory Johnson. The event will be followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon in the Music Pier solarium.

Three citizens will be honored with our Martin Luther King Community Services Awards. OCNJ CARE volunteer and benefactor Bill McGinnity, the Rev. Drena Garrett of St. James AME Church, and Greater Ocean City Theatre Company Artistic Director Michael Hartman are this year's recipients. The Jan. 17 presentation will include much more on each of these exemplary citizens. 

Free parking will be available in the municipal lots on Moorlyn Terrace, Eighth Street and Ninth Street.

Volunteers are invited to join others nationwide in a Day of Service on Jan. 17 to honor Dr. King’s contributions. Citizens are asked to participate in a citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-up and supply distribution will take place at the Howard S. Stainton Senior Center, located in the Community Center, 18th Street and Simpson Avenue. To pre-register, please call 609-399-6111, ext. 9711.

