The Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro team won the grades 6-8 coed championship in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball league recently. Pictured are (from left): standing - Crew Fuscellaro, Angelo Panzini, Nolan Mawhinney, Mehki Alston, Julia Ennis; kneeling - Charlie Flickinger, Finnegan Chaney, Preston Palmer, Brandon Brown.
The Domino's Pizza team captured the high school boys championship in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball league recently. Pictured are (from left): standing - Asher Chaney, Lance Lillo, Evan Downs, Brady Eagan; kneeling - Ryan Troiano, Jordan Fusik, Brayden Sidebotham.
The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Monday, Aug. 8
Playoff Semifinal – Domino’s Pizza 68, Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes 50: Brady Eagan poured in 21 points and Jordan Fusik tallied 16 points to pace Domino’s. Joseph Cunningham recorded 19 points and Jared Knights sank 13 points in the loss.
Playoff Semifinal – Casiello Construction 56, Smitty’s Parking 53: Junior Hans led all scorers with 20 points and Michael Zarfati netted 11 points to pace CC. Josh McKoy’s 18 points and Jared Johnson’s 17 points led Smitty’s.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Championship – Domino’s Pizza 46, Casiello Construction 37: Brady Eagan led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points and Evan Downs and Ryan Troiano each added nine points for the winners. Junior Hans scored 22 points and Brian Cunniff added five points in the loss.
GRADES 6-8 COED
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Championship – Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellero 33, Casiello Basketball 29: Nolan Mawhinney scored 12 points, Angelo Panzini chipped in 11 points and Finnegan’s Chaney’s two free throws with six seconds to go sealed the win for the Law Office. Trevor Troiano topped all scorers with 16 points and Gianni Troiano chipped in four points in the loss.
