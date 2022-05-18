cmc logo

June 1-June 3

Wednesday, June 1: Hamburger on Roll, Corn, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Pickle Spear, Apple, 2% Milk

Dinner: Turkey & Swiss cheese on Wheat Bread, Potato Salad, Golden Cake, Apple Juice

Thursday, June 2: Fried Fish, Au Gratin Potatoes, Carrots, Cucumber Salad, Jello with Fruit, Cream ofTomato Soup, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Egg Salad on White Bread, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Mandarin Oranges, Vegetable Juice

Friday, June 3: Vegetable Lasagna, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange, 2% Milk

Dinner: Chicken/Cran Salad, Lettuce, Dinner Roll, Cookies, Cranberry Juice

