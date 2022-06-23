July 4 - July 8
Monday, July 4: HOLIDAY
Tuesday, July 5: Salisbury Steak, Mushrooms & Onions, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Tomato Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Bread, 2% Milk
Dinner: Chicken Salad on Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Applesauce, Fruit Punch
Wednesday, July 6: Italian Sausage & Pepper Casserole, Shell Pasta, California Blend Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Butterscotch Pudding, 2% Milk
Dinner: LS Turkey breast and Swiss Sandwich on White Bread, Potato Salad, Banana, Cranberry Juice
Thursday, July 7: Roast Beef, Gravy, Broccoli, Roasted Potatoes, Tossed Salad, Dinner Roll, Orange, Beef Barley soup, 2% Milk
Dinner: Cold Chicken Sandwich on Kaiser Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Coleslaw, Cookies, Orange Juice
Friday, July 8: Crab Cake, Macaroni & Cheese, Stewed Tomatoes, Tossed Salad, Russian Dressing, Brownie, Bread, 2% milk
Dinner: Roast Beef, Monterey Jack Cheese, Wheat Bread, Broccoli Salad, Tapioca Pudding, Tomato Juice
July 11 - July 15
Monday, July 11: Spaghetti, Tomato Sauce, Sausage, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange, Chicken Rice Soup, 2% Milk
Dinner: Turkey Salad Sandwich, Wheat Bread, Mayo, Carrot/Raisin Salad, Lemon Pudding, Grape Juice, 2% Milk.
Tuesday, July 12: BBQ Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Peas, Coleslaw, Vanilla Pudding, Bread, 2% Milk
Dinner: Liverwurst on Rye, Onions and Mustard, Three Bean Salad, Apple Sauce, Cranberry Juice
Wednesday, July 13: Hotdog, Roll, Corn/Carrots, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Applesauce Cake, 2% Milk.
Dinner: Grilled Chicken, Roll, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cookies, Apple Juice
Thursday, July 14: Ham Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Brocolli, Tossed Salad; Rice Pudding, Cream of Broccoli Soup.], 2% Milk.
Dinner: Tuna Salad Sandwich, White Bread, Potato Salad, Peaches, Vegetable Juice
Friday, July 15: Baked Fish, Scalloped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Pears, Bread, 2% Milk
Dinner: Turkey & Provolone, Wheat Bread, Mayo, Celery Sticks, Jello, Orange Juice
July 18 - July 22
Monday, July 18 Knockwurst, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Apple Pie, Bread, Vegetable Barley Soup 2% Milk
Dinner: LS Ham and Swiss cheese on Wheat, Cole Slaw, Mustard, Pickles, 3 Cookies, Cranberry Juice
Tuesday, July 19: Chicken Alfredo, Rotini Noodles, Breen Beans, Tossed Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Chocolate Cake/Chocolate Icing, Bread, Vegetable Barley Soup and 2% Milk
Dinner: Corned Beef, Potato Salad, Rye Bread, Pineapple Chunks, Grape Juice
Wednesday, July 20: BBQ Pork Chop, Roasted Potatoes, Broccoli, Carrot Salad, Banana, Bread, 2% Milk
Dinner: Crab Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread, Peaches, Apple Juice
Thursday, July 21: Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Gravy, Rice & Mushrooms, Capri Mixed Vegetables, Creamed Cabbage, Tapioca Pudding, Bread, Tomato Soup, 2% Milk
Dinner: Roast Beef Sandwich on Kaiser Roll, Lettuce, Tomato, Julyo, Applesauce, Orange Juice
Friday, July 22: Fried Fish with Cocktail Sauce, Mac and Cheese, Stewed Tomatoes, Cucumber Dill Salad, Rice Pudding, Bread, 2% Milk
Dinner: Turkey and Cheddar Sandwich on Wheat Bread, Coleslaw, Pears, Tomato Juice
July 25 - July 29
Monday, July 25: Chicken Kiev, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Veg, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Peaches, Veg. Soup, 2% Milk.
Dinner: Roast Beef, Rye Bread, Cole Slaw, Fruit Cocktail, Orange Juice
Tuesday, July 26: Swedish Meatballs, Egg Noodles, Wax Beans, Tossed Salad, Chocolate Cake, Bread, 2% Milk
Dinner: Tuna Salad on Roll w/Lettuce & Tomato, Macaroni Salad, Pineapple Chunks, Grape Juice
Wednesday, July 27: Hamburger on Roll, Corn, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Pickle Spear, Apple, 2% Milk
Dinner: Turkey & Swiss cheese on Wheat Bread, Potato Salad, Golden Cake, Apple Juice
Thursday, July 28: Fried Fish, Au Gratin Potatoes, Carrots, Cucumber Salad, Jello with Fruit, Cream of Tomato Soup, Bread, 2% Milk
Dinner: Egg Salad on White Bread, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Mandarin Oranges, Vegetable Juice
Friday, July 29: Vegetable Lasagna, Broccoli, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad, Italian Dressing, Orange, 2% Milk
Dinner: Chicken/Cran Salad, Lettuce, Dinner Roll, Cookies, Cranberry Juice