May 2 - May 6

Monday, May 2: Stuffed Cabbage, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Sliced Peaches, Bread, Chicken Vegetable Soup, 2% Milk

Dinner:  Cold Meatloaf, Mayo, Cole Slaw, Vanilla Pudding, Orange Juice

Tuesday, May 3: Chicken Pot Pie, Tossed Salad, Butterscotch Cake, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner:  Ham Salad, Dinner Roll, Tomato, Macaroni Salad, Pineapple, Grape Juice

Wednesday, May 4: Roast Pork, Gravy, Stuffing, Peas & Carrots, Cole Slaw, Rice Pudding, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner:  Egg Salad, Wheat Bread, Potato Salad, Pineapple Upside-down cake, Apple Juice

Thursday, May 5: Manicotti, Italian Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Cucumber Salad, Jell-O, 2% Milk

Dinner: Roast Beef, White Bread, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Mandarin Oranges, Vegetable Juice

Friday, May 6: Baked Fish, Au Gratin, Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Russian Dressing, Sweet Potato Pie, 2% Milk

Dinner:  Provolone and Cheddar, White Bread, Mayo, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cookies, Cranberry Juice, 2% Milk 

May 9 - May 13

Monday, May 9: BBQ Chicken, Potato Wedges, Peas/Pearl/Onions, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Yogurt, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Egg Salad, Hamburger Roll, Macaroni Salad, Diced Pears, Orange Juice

Tuesday, May 10:  Salisbury Steak, Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Beet Salad, Pineapple, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner:  Grilled Chicken, Kaiser Roll, Mayo, Tomato Slices, Tapioca Pudding, Apple Juice

Wednesday, May 11: Baked Ziti, Italian Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, French Dressing, Sliced Peaches, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Seafood Salad, Wheat Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Salad, Applesauce, Cranberry Juice

Thursday, May 12: Roast Pork, Gravy, Lima Beans, Rice, Dinner Roll, Cole Slaw, Butterscotch Pudding, 2% Milk

Dinner: Tuna Salad, White Bread, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cookies, Orange Juice

Friday, May 13: Crab Cake, Tartar Sauce, Stewed Tomatoes, Macaroni and Cheese, Tossed Salad, 1000 Island Dressing, Apple, Bread, 2% Milk

Dinner: Roast Beef, Wheat Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana, Tomato Juice  

