Participants pose for a picture for a past Torch Run in support of the Special Olympics.

CAPE MAY POINT – Officers from several area departments are expected to participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey June 10. 

The run will be 25 miles in length, winding from the lighthouse in Cape May Point to the Cape May County Police Academy in Court House. Roughly 70 area officers are expected to participate. 

The fundraiser effort by local law enforcement raised $2.1 million statewide in 2021, according to information provided by the organization.

The run will depart from the lighthouse at 8 a.m. and is expected to end at the police academy around 12:15 p.m.

More information about the run, including the map, can be found at www.NJTorchRun.org. The New Jersey Torch Run is part of a global Torch Run led by law enforcement in support of the Special Olympics.

