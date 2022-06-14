Winners.jpg

“Team Speed” won top-honors during the second annual Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament in Sea Isle City June 11. Shown with the event’s namesake, Bill Liddell (holding basketball), are Team Speed members (from left) Captain Nick DePersia, of Cherry Hill, NJ; Brendan Crawford, of Haddonfield, NJ; Marko Pantovic, of Belgrade, Serbia; John McCloskey, of Hopatcong, NJ; Rob DePersia (holding mug), of Cherry Hill, NJ; Austin Kearney, of Monroeville, NJ; and Brian Thatcher, of North Port, Florida.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY - Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosted the second annual Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament at the municipal courts on JFK Boulevard June 11. Nine teams vied for top-honors in the double-elimination competition.

The tournament is named for long-time community volunteer Bill Liddell. He was present June 11 to personally hand the winning team their prizes.

The winner team during the 2022 Bill Liddell Basketball Tournament was a group comprised of friends from Camden, Gloucester and Sussex counties in New Jersey, North Port, Florida, and Belgrade, Serbia.  Dubbed “Team Speed,” the winners defeated “Team Blueberry Ballers,” who hailed mainly from Hammonton, NJ. 

For their efforts, each member of Team Speed received a commemorative tournament mug, courtesy of the Division of Recreation. Team Speed also received $200 cash, courtesy of Bill Liddell. 

“It was a great day and everyone had fun,” Mr. Liddell stated after the competition ended. 

“The tournament was wonderful, and the teams that participated seemed to be very happy with the level of competition,” event organizer Nicole Holt said in a statement, “This year we are giving customized mugs to the members of the winning teams in each of our men’s summer basketball tournaments – including the Steve Libro Tournament on July 16 and the Dave Farina Tournament on August 6.”

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.