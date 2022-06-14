“Team Speed” won top-honors during the second annual Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament in Sea Isle City June 11. Shown with the event’s namesake, Bill Liddell (holding basketball), are Team Speed members (from left) Captain Nick DePersia, of Cherry Hill, NJ; Brendan Crawford, of Haddonfield, NJ; Marko Pantovic, of Belgrade, Serbia; John McCloskey, of Hopatcong, NJ; Rob DePersia (holding mug), of Cherry Hill, NJ; Austin Kearney, of Monroeville, NJ; and Brian Thatcher, of North Port, Florida.
SEA ISLE CITY -Sea Isle City’sDivision of Recreation hosted the second annual Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament at the municipal courts on JFK Boulevard June 11. Nine teams vied for top-honors in the double-elimination competition.
The tournament is named for long-time community volunteer Bill Liddell. He was present June 11 to personally hand the winning team their prizes.
The winner team during the 2022 Bill Liddell Basketball Tournament was a group comprised of friends from Camden, Gloucester and Sussex counties in New Jersey, North Port, Florida, and Belgrade, Serbia. Dubbed “Team Speed,” the winners defeated “Team Blueberry Ballers,” who hailed mainly from Hammonton, NJ.
For their efforts, each member of Team Speed received a commemorative tournament mug, courtesy of the Division of Recreation. Team Speed also received $200 cash, courtesy of Bill Liddell.
“It was a great day and everyone had fun,” Mr. Liddell stated after the competition ended.
“The tournament was wonderful, and the teams that participated seemed to be very happy with the level of competition,” event organizer Nicole Holt said in a statement, “This year we are giving customized mugs to the members of the winning teams in each of our men’s summer basketball tournaments – including the Steve Libro Tournament on July 16 and the Dave Farina Tournament on August 6.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.