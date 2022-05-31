Ital American Scholarhips 2022.jpg

The Sea Isle City Italian American Club recently presented their 2022 scholarships to four Ocean City High School students (from left): Carmen “CJ” Conti, Sophie Mammele, Brett Heritage and Isabella Steelman.

SEA ISLE CITY - Each year, the members of Sea Isle City’s Italian American Club present scholarships to local high school seniors who are college-bound. During a ceremony May 24, four $1000 scholarships were presented to this year’s recipients, each of whom attend Ocean City High School. 

The Italian American Club’s 2022 Scholarship recipients are Carmen "CJ" Conti, Brett Heritage, Sophie Mammele and Isabella Steelman.

The students will attend Kutztown University, College of Charleston, University of Delaware and Stockton State College respectively.

According to Italian-American Club President Colleen Buch, each of the scholarship winners is well-deserving of this honor.

“These are very good students with high GPA’s, and they also give back to the community by volunteering,” stated Mrs. Buch.  “The volunteer work they perform includes reading to kindergarteners, coaching basketball teams, helping organize parades and other community events, donating time at local schools, and helping run the Chamber of Commerce’s Open Mike Nights – and we are very proud to have these students in our community.” 

