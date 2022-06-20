Jim Shultz, of Swedesboro and Sea Isle City (center), is shown receiving the “Best of Show” trophy on June 19 from Mayor Leonard Desiderio (at right) and event organizer Jim Ambro. Mr. Shultz’s sparkling ’57 Chevy Bel-Air convertible attracted a lot of attention during the Skimmer Festival Antique Auto Show.
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio (second from right) and event organizer Jim Ambro (far right) present the “Mayor’s Choice” trophy to Pete and Linda Hecht, of Galloway Township, and their 1932 Chevrolet Confederate.
Provided
SEA ISLE CITY -Thousands of spectators celebrated Father’s Day by viewing the 102 classic cars and trucks that were entered in Sea Isle City’s 2022 Skimmer Festival Antique Auto Show June 19. The show took place along the resort’s oceanfront Promenade north of JFK Boulevard.
The annual display of vintage vehicles occurs on the second day of Skimmer Weekend – the first day of which includes a Seaside Market with hundreds of craft and specialty vendors, live music, a food court, as well as free amusement rides and other family-friendly activities.
At the end of the Antique Auto Show, Mayor Leonard Desiderio presented trophies to the event’s winning vehicles – and, as is turned out, both were Chevrolets.
The “Mayor’s Choice” trophy went to Pete and Linda Hecht, of Galloway, owners of a 1932 Chevrolet Confederate, which had running boards, side-engine vents, suicide doors and a dark blue paint-job. The Hecht duo have owned their Confederate for a year.
The “Best of Show” trophy went to Jim Shultz, of Swedesboro and Sea Isle City. His was a bright blue 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air convertible, which had hood ornaments, an immaculate interior and plenty of shiny chrome. Mr. Schultz, who has owned his ’57 Chevy for 25 years, is a familiar face at Sea Isle’s Antique Auto Shows.
After the trophies were distributed to this year’s winners, all the vehicles in the Antique Auto Show paraded through Sea Isle City – which brought a dramatic close to Skimmer Festival Weekend.
