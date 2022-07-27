The Cape May County 4-H Foundation hosted their annual fair after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The event took place July 21, 22 and 23 at the 4-H fairgrounds in Court House. The theme was Christmas in July and the fair included equestrian events, ceremonies, parades, food, entertainment and more. For more pictures visit the 4-H Facebook page!
PHOTOS: Cape May County 4-H Fair
