VFW Exterior May 2022.jpg

The exterior of VFW Post 1963 at 401 JFK Blvd. in Sea Isle City. Veterans are encouraged to come on the third Tuesday of every month between 2 and 4:30 p.m. to get assistance with navigating the VA.

 Provided

SEA ISLE CITY - To help veterans navigate the complex system of services available to them, VFW Post 1963's Auxiliary hosts a Veteran Community Outreach Program each month.

The event, which takes place every third Tuesday of the month from 2 to 4:30 p.m., features an available representative from the Veterans Administration (VA). It's held at 401 JFK Boulevard in Sea Isle City. No appointment is needed.

Vets are encouraged to ask any questions related to the VA, from eligibility requirements and enrollment to healthcare services and claims.

“This program is a joint effort between federal, state and county services,” said Veteran Community Outreach Specialist Jacqueline Hinker, of the VA Office in Rio Grande.  “It can be very hard for veterans to navigate through the VA on their own, because there are many facets to our organization – and that can be very frustrating. We are here to educate veterans and their families about the services that are offered through the VA.” 

“We are very fortunate that our Post can host this monthly program, because there are so many veterans who don’t know how to receive their VA benefits, so we bring the VA to them in a casual and private environment,” said VFW Post 1963 Commander Mark Lloyd. 

For more information about the Veterans Community Outreach at VFW Post 1963, contact Jacqueline Hinker at 302-304-5509 or Jaqueline.hinker@va.gov.

