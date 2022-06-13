89th Street in Sea Isle City was dedicated in honor of U.S. Navy SEAL David M. Tapper, June 11, 2022. Tapper died from wounds he received in combat in 2003 while serving in Afghanistan. Shown surrounded by her family under the street sign that bears her son’s name is Gold Star Mother Judi Tapper in the front row, fifth from left.
SEA ISLE CITY - A street dedication ceremony was held in honor of fallen United States Navy SEAL David M. Tapper June 11. The ceremony took place at the intersection of 89th Street and Landis Avenue, not far from the family vacation home where Petty Officer Tapper spent the summers of his youth.
Among those in attendance were David Tapper’s mother, Judi Tapper, and other members of the Gold-Star Tapper family, as well as veterans advocate Joe Griffies, veterans and Auxiliary members from VFW Post 1963, representatives from Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 of New Jersey, elected officials, religious leaders and members of the public. All came to pay tribute to the fallen member of SEAL Team 6, who died at the age of 32 in 2003 following injuries he received in battle while serving in Afghanistan.
“If I could have one wish today, it would be that David Tapper was here with us as a living veteran, so we could shake his hand, pat him on the back – and maybe even buy him a beer – as ways to say ‘thank you for your service,’” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio.
“From this day forward, as countless people pass through this intersection, they will know that this is a special place, because it is where an American hero once lived and loved,” the Mayor continued.
Before he died, David Tapper was a member of the special operations team that rescued U.S. prisoner of war Jessica Lynch from her captors in Iraq. He then helped recover the bodies of American soldiers who were buried near the hospital where Private Lynch was being held.
Petty Officer Tapper received numerous awards and decorations for his service to our Country. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery, but his name and spirit live on in Sea Isle City.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.