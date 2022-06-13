DSC_0138.JPG

Dennis Lennon (right) presents the check to Ted Nulty (left). 

VILLAS – The Greater Cape May (GCM) Elks have received a grant from the Elks National Foundation that will go toward helping veterans avoid homelessness.

The $1,000 award is known as the Freedom Grant and is the first of its kind received by the GCM Elks. The money is set to be given to the Citizens Veterans Advisory Council (CVAC).

The CVAC aims to ensure that veterans avoid homelessness and maintain proper housing in the county. The organization was created by members of the GCM Elks to support veterans in the area.

