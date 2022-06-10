lifeguards awarded 6.8.22.jpg

From left: Commissioner Joseph Franco, Dave Ferraro, WCBP Chief Buddy Johnson, Ron Ayres, Commissioner Joseph Schiff and Commissioner Don Cabrera

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST – 47-year member of the Beach Patrol Senior Lieutenant Dave Ferraro and 19-year senior lifeguard Ron Ayres were honored at a meeting of the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners June 8.

The award recognized their heroic acts in saving four distressed swimmers during an after-hours rescue. The rescue occurred 6:10 pm, July 15, 2021. 

Ferraro and Ayres were presented with proclamations by the governing body. June 8, 2022 was designated as "Senior Lieutenant Dave Ferraro and Senior Lifeguard Ron Ayres Day" in the Borough of Wildwood Crest.

“It’s an honor to work with y’all at WCBP,” Ron Ayres wrote in a Facebook post.

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol begins daily coverage for the season June 11. For further information, the patrol can be reached at 609-522-3825.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.