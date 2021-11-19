WOODBINE - South Jersey’s largest Thanksgiving food drive and turkey donation, Project Thanksgiving NJ, will hold a catered Thanksgiving dinner for veterans at the American Legion Hall in Woodbine.
This year, the project expanded into Cape May County. Project Thanksgiving has raised more than $210,000 in donations for these organizations and has grown to provide turkeys, supplies and financial support to front line organizations and food banks across Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties over the years.
Project Thanksgiving was founded by Alex Kaganzev, a US Air Force and National Guard veteran , as a way to honor the service and sacrifice of New Jersey’s military men and women and address the hard times many face upon return to civilian life, according to a release from the organization.
“Many of our older veterans served in Vietnam and got a raw deal when they came back,” Kaganzev stated. “They are too proud to ask for help, or they do not trust the government even though services or benefits might be available. Because we’re a non-profit organization, we’re veterans, we’re someone they can trust."
Project Thanksgiving NJ Events include:
Saturday, Nov. 20, 11-3 p.m.
Turkey and Food Collection, Multiple Locations:
Sewell Shop Rite
Mullica Hill Shop Right
Sun Valley Pool Fan Zone,Vineland
VFW Post 679 in Glassboro
American Legion Post 82 in Millville
Raymour and Flanigan, Vineland
An on-site family festival including music, face painting, refreshments and door prizes will take place at Raymour and Flanigan. Those who donate a turkey or $20 receive five free door prize tickets; veterans receive five free door prize tickets.
Thanksgiving Day
Catered meal for veterans at the American Legion, Woodbine.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.