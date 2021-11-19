prj thx giving

A Project Thanksgiving food drive from prior years.

 Courtesy Project Thanksgiving

WOODBINE - South Jersey’s largest Thanksgiving food drive and turkey donation, Project Thanksgiving NJ, will hold a catered Thanksgiving dinner for veterans at the American Legion Hall in Woodbine.

This year, the project expanded into Cape May County. Project Thanksgiving has raised more than $210,000 in donations for these organizations and has grown to provide turkeys, supplies and financial support to front line organizations and food banks across Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties over the years. 

 Project Thanksgiving was founded by Alex Kaganzev, a US Air Force and National Guard veteran , as a way to honor the service and sacrifice of New Jersey’s military men and women and address the hard times many face upon return to civilian life, according to a release from the organization.

“Many of our older veterans served in Vietnam and got a raw deal when they came back,” Kaganzev stated. “They are too proud to ask for help, or they do not trust the government even though services or benefits might be available. Because we’re a non-profit organization, we’re veterans, we’re someone they can trust."

 

Project Thanksgiving NJ Events include: 

Saturday, Nov. 20, 11-3 p.m.

Turkey and Food Collection, Multiple Locations:

Sewell Shop Rite 

Mullica Hill Shop Right 

Sun Valley Pool Fan Zone,Vineland 

VFW Post 679 in Glassboro 

American Legion Post 82 in Millville 

Raymour and Flanigan, Vineland

An on-site family festival including music, face painting, refreshments and door prizes will take place at Raymour and Flanigan. Those who donate a turkey or $20 receive five free door prize tickets; veterans receive five free door prize tickets. 

Thanksgiving Day

Catered meal for veterans at the American Legion, Woodbine. 

