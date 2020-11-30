WILDWOOD - Cape Assist will host their Tree of Hope event and light the night Dec.3, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
According to a release, this special event honors those celebrating their recovery, those currently struggling with addiction, and those who have lost their battle. It is also a show of support for families touched by addiction.
While the event has been modified to comply with COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, guests are welcome to attend the outdoor event held at Cape Assist, located at 3819 New Jersey Ave., in Wildwood.
During the ceremony, the tree displays will be lit, serving as a reminder that support is available despite feelings of stigma or isolation and that recovery is possible. The attraction will remain through December to help with the holidays, a time when some individuals and families touched by addiction struggle to find the joy of the season.
“Tree of Hope provides a visual light of hope to those suffering in darkness,” stated Katie Faldetta, executive director of Cape Assist. “Even though we had to modify the ceremony this year, the beautiful display will still shine. It symbolizes optimism for brighter days ahead, and everyone, battling addiction or not, could use that reminder right now.”
The trees, generously donated by Forever Forest, will be decorated with lights and signage of those being recognized. Ornaments, stars, angels, and decorative wreaths will also be available for dedication to represent those celebrating their recovery and honor those who have lost their battle to addiction.
An additional tree with dedicated ornaments will be displayed in Cape Assist’s office. To dedicate a tree, wreath or decoration in honor of or memory of a loved one, visit www.capeassist.org/toh or call (609) 522-5960. Dedications will remain on display throughout December.
All proceeds raised during Tree of Hope will go towards helping those in-need get into recovery and maintain their sobriety.