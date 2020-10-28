MARMORA - Bridge Interfaith Services hosted a “Day of Healing” Oct. 24, at the Bridge Wellness Center, 507 Route 9 South, Marmora, to offer responsive support for the stress and isolation many are experiencing. Stressing that “you don’t have to do this alone," the event was held outside with total wellbeing as a priority.
According to a release, throughout the day, both services and resources were made available through a range of practitioners. Representatives from faith communities and local social service agencies also were on hand to provide information about holistic and mental health resources in our area.