20201027_125757.jpg

A "Day of Healing" was held, in socially distanced fashion, at the Bridge Wellness Center Oct. 24, in Marmora.

 Submitted

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MARMORA - Bridge Interfaith Services hosted a “Day of Healing” Oct. 24, at the Bridge Wellness Center, 507 Route 9 South, Marmora, to offer responsive support for the stress and isolation many are experiencing. Stressing that “you don’t have to do this alone," the event was held outside with total wellbeing as a priority.  

According to a release, throughout the day, both services and resources were made available through a range of practitioners. Representatives from faith communities and local social service agencies also were on hand to provide information about holistic and mental health resources in our area. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.