WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department are hosting a holiday food drive during November, ahead of Thanksgiving. All collected items will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry, in Wildwood. 

According to a release, items in need for the food drive include non-perishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. The public can also drop off household soap and paper products. 

Items donated for the food drive can be dropped off at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, located at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. Food drive items can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Food drive items should be delivered to the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than Nov. 23. All collected items will be delivered to the Lazarus House Nov. 24. 

Items that are out of date, damaged, not labeled or perishable cannot be accepted. 

For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department, at (609) 523-0202. 

