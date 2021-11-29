CAPE MAY COUNTY - In 2021, people in New Jersey and across the country faced great emergency needs as the ongoing pandemic exacerbated the challenges related to severe disasters, blood shortages and global conflict.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” states Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”
On Giving Tuesday and during the holidays, people can visit redcross.org/NJ to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also learn about volunteer opportunities in New Jersey and give back in honor of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, whose 200th birthday will be commemorated on December 25.
RELENTLESS DISASTERS COMPOUND COVID-19 STRUGGLES
2021 marked one of the country’s most active years for severe weather — which battered many communities still reeling from last year’s disasters. For thousands of people in need, the Red Cross launched a new major relief effort every 11 days to provide refuge, food and care.
The Red Cross New Jersey Region launched two major relief efforts this year — one after heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Henri caused flooding in parts of Middlesex County, and another in response to Hurricane Ida, which brought a tornado to Gloucester County and record rainfall that caused massive flooding in numerous counties across the state.
The Red Cross provided shelter, food, emergency relief supplies, emotional support, health services and recovery assistance to those affected.
These disasters, along with other Red Cross service delivery in New Jersey, can be found on the region’s Year in Review page on redcross.org/NJ.
GLOBAL CONFLICT CREATES MASS NEEDS FOR DISPLACED FAMILIES
Around the world, massive humanitarian needs emerged in 2021 for a growing number of families displaced by the overlapping challenges of conflict, COVID-19 and climate change. This year, at the request of federal government partners, Red Cross workers in New Jersey and across the country distributed more than 2.1 million essential items — like blankets, diapers, medicine and toys — for Afghan evacuees arriving on U.S. military bases and unaccompanied children seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.
At Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, evacuees from Afghanistan often had nothing but the clothes on their backs after facing perilous journeys.
Red Cross volunteers helped welcome families with open arms and basic aid. Volunteer teams provided health and mental health services – and made sure refugees had necessities such as hygiene items, clothing, cribs, baby formula and more.
COVID-19 STRAINS BLOOD SUPPLY FOR PATIENTS
To meet the increasing needs of hospital patients, the Red Cross distributed 250,000 more blood products in 2021 than last year, until the delta variant began to spread in August. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year — one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
All those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Cape May County from Dec. 1 through Dec. 16:
Cape May Court House
12/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 198, 100 Dias Creek Road
Green Creek
12/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore Road
North Wildwood
12/15/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Avenue
Ocean City
12/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Frances Cabrini Church, 114 Atlantic Avenue