American Legion Post 331 Donates Items to Veterans
Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR – Just before Christmas, American Legion Post 331, of Stone Harbor, delivered much-needed supplies to veterans at Veteran’s Haven South, a state-run transitional housing program in Winslow.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.