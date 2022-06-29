Post 331 Finance officer, Bob Rollo, presents donation to Cape Regional’s Chief Nursing Officer Adrienne Abbot as Post members and key medical center personnel Joanne Carrocino, Jackie Noll, and Joseph Macaron look on.
COURT HOUSE - On Monday June 28th, American Legion Post 331 presented Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House with a check for $3,000. Post 331 Commander, Tom McCullough, and eight other members represented the post at this event. The donation will contribute to the medical center’s establishment of a new radiology center as well as the expansion of its emergency room capability.
Post finance officer, Bob Rollo, presented the donation to the center’s Chief Nursing Officer, Adrienne Abbot, as members of Post 331 and medical center President and CEO Joanne Carrocino, Emergency Department Nursing Director Jackie Noll, Director of Radiology Services Joseph Macaron, and Executive Director of Cape Regional Foundation Thomas Piratzky looked on. Cape Regional is the southern-most gateway to advanced care in the State of New Jersey and is an affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center. According to its website, Cape Regional serves an expanding local population and more than 1 million seasonal visitors with a variety of inpatient and outpatient services. (https://www.caperegional.com/)
American Legion Post 331 is located in Stone Harbor, New Jersey and primarily services the communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor and the veterans of Cape May County. The Post has a membership of over 200 members from around the country and is comprised of past and present members of our nation’s military services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and in the future US Space Force. The members of Post 331 carry out the goal of veterans helping veterans and their local communities.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.