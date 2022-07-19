  • From 21 Down

Kids pose for a picture at the annual 21 Down beach day in Wildwood July 18, 2022.

WILDWOOD - More than 300 kids with Down Syndrome and their families enjoyed the sun and the surf on Baker Avenue in Wildwood for the 13th Annual 21 Down Beach Day July 18. 

According to 21 Down President Jill Patro, 84 families participated in this year's event. "We were happy to welcome new families and familiar faces for the 13th Annual 21 Down Beach Day," Patro said. "For some parents, a day at the beach can be a harrowing experience, but with the Wildwood Beach Patrol and their veteran guards helping, moms and dads relaxed and enjoyed a beautiful day." 

WBP lifeguards taught the children and teenagers ocean safety, took them out on surfboards and for the smaller ones, enjoyed making sandcastles. 21 Down is a local non-profit Down Syndrome awareness group serving families, educators, and healthcare professionals of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. For more information on 21 Down: https://www.21down.org/. For more information on the Wildwood Beach Patrol: https://www.facebook.com/WildwoodBeachPatrol/

