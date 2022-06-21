TRENTON -No one ever said being a parent or teen was easy.
Whether you’re a parent dealing with the “terrible twos” or a teenager feeling lost and confused, help and support is just a phone call away.
Parents Inc. offers the Family Helpline (1-800-THE-KIDS) - a free and confidential statewide service that offers 24/7 live support for parents, teens, children and professionals to access information and referrals to community agencies in their area.
The Family Helpline provides support to callers before a family crisis happens, serving as both intervention and prevention measures. It’s a safe, non-judgmental place for anyone to talk about family issues – from comments, questions to concerns.
“We believe asking for help is a sign of strength and encourage people to call our free Helpline,” said Kathleen Roe, executive director, Parents Inc. “Our compassionate and highly trained volunteers are standing by to provide a listening ear and support.”
Parents Inc. volunteers graciously give their time to be available to those who need to talk 24-hours a day. Family Helpline Volunteers receive experiential training and continuing education provided by the staff of Parents Inc.
Parents Inc. is the largest self-help organization in New Jersey focused on protecting children by strengthening families through mutual support, parent leadership and advocacy.
For more information on the Family Helpline, call 1-800-THE-KIDS or visit www.paofnj.org/.
