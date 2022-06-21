Tai Menz with Coastline Realty LLC has been awarded the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification and the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR®) designation.
Tai Menz joins more than 4,000 real estate professionals who have earned the RSPS certification. The RSPS certification is a nationally-recognized certification awarded by the National Association of REALTORS® to real estate professionals who wish to demonstrate and promote – to consumers and their peers alike – their expertise in the resort and second-home specialty. He now joins other real estate professionals who specialize in buying, selling, or managing second-homes in a resort, recreational, and/or vacation destination and properties for investment, development, or retirement.
In addition to his RSPS certification, Tai’s ABR® designation sees him join the fewer than 3% of REALTORS® in the United States who have obtained this designation. These professionals have elected to refine their skills with in-depth courses developed by the National Association of REALTORS®. Tai has the expert knowledge of representing buyer clients through all aspects of purchasing a single-family home, condo/townhome, land, or commercial real estate.
Tai is very knowledgeable on and off our barrier islands and brings unique insight as the 4th generation operating in the local Tourism and Hospitality fields of Cape May County. You can contact Tai directly at (609) 602-8061, TaiMenz@CoastlineRealty.com or at the office (609) 884-5005 x113. REALTORSÒ or consumers interested in learning more about the RSPS program can visit www.nar.realtor/resort and for the ABR® designation can visit https://abr.realtor/.