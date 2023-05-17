Erica promotion.jpg

Erica and her husband Brian with their two kids, Rowen and Emma.  

 Timothy D Joyce

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – Yeoman First Class Erica Walkinhood has been in the Coast Guard for five years, but in that short time, her dedication to the service has propelled her to the same “E-6” pay grade as her husband Brian, who has served for a decade. “We have a friendly competition,” she laughed, in an interview with the Herald.  

Erica and Brian.jpg

Erica Walkinhood and her husband Brian at Training Center Cape May. 
EPOY Family picture(1).jpg

Erica and her husband Brian with their two kids, Rowen and Emma.  
Erica Miami.jpg

Erica Walkinhood, right with blue hard hat, and her coworkers working on a Sea Wall Fender for the Base Miami Beach.
B&E.jpg

Erica and her husband Brian working together at Base Miami Beach.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.