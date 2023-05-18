Coast Guard Foundation Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, was formed in 2015 with the goal of creating a strong bond between the U.S. Coast Guard and the community.  

Coast Guard Ball(1).jpg

This was the first year that Coast Guard personnel did not have to wear their uniforms to the Coast Guard Ball, which is put on every year by the Coast Guard Community Foundation in conjunction with the Coast Guard. 
Always Ready 5k logo(1).jpeg
Cooking classes(1).jpg

The entrance fee for local classes – like the “Fun Food Cooking Camp – are waived for Coast Guard families by the Coast Guard Community Foundation.
Backpack brigade(1).jpg

The Backpack Brigade Program helps Coast Guard families afford new school equipment each year. 
Seamanship Award

Recruits with the highest degree of proficiency at Seamanship during recruit training are given Marlinspike Rigging Knives, courtesy of the Coast Guard Community Foundation. 
Billboard Photo(1).jpg

Members of the Coast Guard Community Foundation helped to erect a billboard in support of the Coast Guard.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.