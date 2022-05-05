1. Q: How long have you been stationed in Cape May, and what is your area of expertise and job title?
A: I have been stationed in Cape May since June of 2020. I am currently a Recruit Company Commander (drill instructor) assigned to training Center Cape May. This assignment, considered a special assignment in the Coast Guard, is an out of Rate position that you attend a 6 week school for and conduct a break-in process to become qualified in. My Rate or actual job would be a Machinery technician first class (MK1). If I were not here conducting the mission of military indoctrination, I would be working on and or fixing any of our many engines diesel or gas we have in the Coast Guard, or various types of equipment such as hydraulic, heating ventilation and air conditioning, and water purification systems to name a few.
2. What does a typical day look like for you?
Here as a Company Commander, a typical day for me could begin as early as 0400 waking up to get into work to wake the recruits up for the day at 0530, depending on the training schedule for that day. I could leave as late as 2200 (10pm). I spend the day conducting military indoctrination training: how to properly wear the uniform, address and identify officers and enlisted personal, the importance of moving fast and a sense of urgency. I essentially run one long 8-week job interview for the applicants assigned to my recruit company . I conduct all of this while also making sure a strict schedule is followed. That includes when the company goes to breakfast, Lunch, and dinner, taking the company to and from various classes and or teaching various classes as well.
3. What are some of your favorite local spots (restaurants, beaches, etc) to hang out in your free time and why?
In my free time, when I am not spending time with my family, I work out at CrossFit Parallax. My wife, newborn son, and I enjoy walking the Cox Hall creek Wildlife Management Area in the Villas; it’s just a nice spot to walk around. To grab some food my favorite local spot would either be Exit Zero, it has a great atmosphere and great food. The Rio diner is always a favorite of mine to grab a solid bite to eat as well.
4. What do you like about the work you do?
The most enjoyable part about the current work that I do is getting to watch the transformation you make from taking a civilian applicant and turning them into a productive working member of the Coast Guard. Bringing my constant on the go high energy personality into a workday is thoroughly enjoyable to me.
5. What are the most difficult aspects of the work you do?
The most difficult aspects of this current job would be the ever-changing schedule. Primarily working shift work you could work a morning shift one day and a night shift the next, with potentially another morning. These shifts could run anywhere from 8 to 12 hours depending on the day.
6. What are the most valuable lessons you've learned during your time in the service?
I have learned a ton of valuable lessons in my ten years of service. I think one the most important lessons of learned is the value of a good crew. The people of this organization make or break every aspect of the job and or mission.