Coast Guard McElroy Helicopter

Hayley McElroy, at the time a landing signal officer on the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, prepares to launch a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Los Angeles from the flight deck of the cutter in the Arctic Ocean Sept. 1, 2012. 

 Petty Officer Timothy P. Tamargo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – Lt. Commander Hayley McElroy oversees the operational budget for Training Center Cape May, a mighty sum that finances everything from training to trash cans. At this stage in her career, she is deeply immersed in logistics and numbers, but she remembers a time when she was soaked in the high-stakes world of drug busting on the high seas.  

COAST GUARD CUTTER MORGENTHAU (WHEC 722)

A 1992 photo of the cutter Morgenthau, which served as McElroy’s first station before it was decommissioned in 2017. 
McElroy with family.jpg

Lieutenant Commander Hayley McElroy with her two children and her husband Ben at the Wetlands Institute. 
Charley.JPG

Charley, Lieutenant Commander Hayley McElroy’s pet mini schnauzer, came aboard 87-foot patrol boats with McElroy and her crew for two years. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.