A past sunset parade at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

CAPE MAY – U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to host a Coast Guard Day Sunset Parade on the training center’s parade field, Aug. 7, at 7:34 p.m.

