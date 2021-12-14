On Saturday November 27th, American Legion Post 331 resumed its program of providing a trip home to selected members of the US Coast Guard Training Center at Cape May after a year’s pandemic hiatus. Each year a single serviceman, single servicewoman and a married service person and family are selected by a lottery on the USCG base for participation in the Post 331 “Home for the Holidays” program.
The requirement is that those personnel selected must be in the grade of E-4 and below. Post 331 then pays all expenses for the selected service personnel to travel home during the Christmas holidays, to include the family members of the selected married service person. This annual program was started by Jim Fleischmann of Post 331 in 2014. Jim is a former commander of the Post and each year tirelessly contacts local businesses and organizations to obtain donations for the program.
This year’s program participants include the following: Sharla Mae Sineath, who is going home to Lakewood, Florida to be with her father. Nick Zaenger, who is going home to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to spend Christmas with his family and cousins. Sean and Natalia Fernandez, who are going home for almost one month to Honolulu, Hawaii to be with their family. Sean is using saved up leave to extend his time at home. Sean recently became a member of Post 331 due to his status as a USCG active-duty member and veteran.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.