CAPE MAY — As temperatures drop along the mid-Atlantic coast, the Coast Guard urges all boaters to prepare for the water temperature, rather than the air temperature.
Hypothermia occurs as body temperature falls below 95 degrees. The average water temp along the mid-Atlantic during the winter months is 53 degrees, which can cause unconsciousness in about an hour with an estimated survivability between one and six hours.
A coast guard spokesman reminds readers:
Dress for the water, not the weather. Warmer days during late fall, winter, and spring can deceive boaters into thinking that the water temperature is warm, just because the air may be. Water temperatures at 70 degrees or below can cause hypothermia.
Check the water temperatures, if they are anywhere near 70 degrees, wear a wetsuit, drysuit, float coat or some sort of waterproof, insulated gear.
Roughly 20 percent of people who fall into cold water die within the first minute due to cold-water shock. Cold-water shock causes an involuntary gasp and an immediate loss in breath control, which increases the risk of sudden drowning.
Wearing a life jacket can keep you afloat, and can make you more visible. Even the strongest swimmers lose muscle control after 10 minutes of being exposed to cold water, making it nearly impossible to locate and put on a life jacket after-the-fact. Sportsmen who fish or hunt during this time of year should be aware that the warmth of waders is not a replacement for the buoyancy of life jackets. For a video PSA on this topic, click here.
File a float plan. Letting people know when and where you are going, and when you are expected to be back, exponentially increases the odds of being rescued if something unfortunate happens. You can create a float plan quickly and easily on the U.S. Coast Guard’s official app for smartphones.
