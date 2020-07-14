OCEAN CITY - The Coast Guard suspended their search for the missing swimmer who was last seen in the vicinity of the Ocean City bridge July 12.
According to a release, after searching more than 82 square miles for over 21 hours, officials were unable to locate the missing man, identified as Jabed Ikbal, 24, of Clementon, New Jersey.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a call from Ocean City Police Department, at approximately 7 p.m.The Coast Guard Cutter Bonito searched alongside a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and two 29-foot response boat-small boat crews from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City and Coast Guard Station Great Egg.
"The decision to suspend search efforts is a challenging one," stated Chief Jacobe Hyre, the command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay." "We ask that everyone try and be cautious of weather conditions before choosing to swim."
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
- Coast Guard Station Great Egg
- Coast Guard Station Atlantic City
- Coast Guard Cutter Bonito
- Ocean City Police Department