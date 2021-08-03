Cape May County is designated as a “Coast Guard Community,” one of a select number of cities and counties in the Nation. The honor is reserved for communities that show special support and consideration for the Coast Guard and was awarded to Cape May County in 2015 after approval by the United States Coast Guard and an act of Congress. The Foundation partners with the County of Cape May, its 16 municipalities, and community organizations throughout the year to present activities that educate about the deep connections between the Coast Guard and the region.
Founded in 2015, the Foundation’s mission is to nurture strong relationships between the Coast Guard members, their families, and the community by developing programs, supporting efforts of others, and facilitating active engagement between the Coast Guard and Cape May County. We are guided by our desire to be accountable and trust-worthy, and our drive to deliver excellence because of the value we place on the service to the country of Coast Guard personnel and their families. Our Foundation strives to mirror and honor those we serve.
We look forward to welcoming you to our signature event, the Annual Cape May County Coast Guard Community Festival, when we are able to gather safely. The Festival celebrates Cape May County’s designation as a Coast Guard Community and honors Coast Guard personnel and their families for the extraordinary role they play in our nation. The local events scheduled during our Coast Guard Community week, including art shows and educational exhibits that can be enjoyed by all, celebrate the many relationships that exist between the Coast Guard and Cape May County.
Our Foundation has also provided a variety of programs that have had a positive impact on the Coast Guard members and their families in our community. We will continue to identify programs that will meet the needs of Coast Guard members and their families in our community. Please visit our webpage www.coastguardcommunity.org for more information about our upcoming events and programs.
It is our hope that you will continue to celebrate and honor the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and their important place here in Cape May County throughout the year.
Sincerely yours,
Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation Board of Trustees