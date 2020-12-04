CAPE MAY - The Coast Guard is searching for a man who entered the water when a 32-foot fishing vessel capsized near Cape May Dec. 3.
According to a release, watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center received an alert from an emergency position indicating radio beacon, at approximately 2 p.m. Shortly afterward, a good Samaritan reported a capsized vessel in the area of the alert. The good Samaritan retrieved one person from the water and reported that another person had been aboard the capsized vessel at the time of the incident.
The Coast Guard is searching with crews aboard an MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City and a 45-foot response boat-medium from Station Cape May. Also searching is the Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson, a fast response cutter, homeported in Cape May.
A C-130 from Air Station Elizabeth City joined the search overnight.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders, at 215-271-4940.