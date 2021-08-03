NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

USCG Recruit Company Uniform 200 Graduates on July 23, 2021 as they depart TRACEN CAPE MAY with their families and friends!

Many thanks to the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation and Executive Director Mike Couch for providing the signs and to all of the community members that faithfully show up there at each graduating class departure!

