Emergency personnel responded to Sea Isle City's 18th Street beach June 13, after a boat washed ashore. An investigation determined the vessel belongs to one of six boaters rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off Atlantic City's coast June 10.

 Dylan Tague

SEA ISLE CITY - A vessel carrying six boaters who were rescued 34 miles off Atlantic City's coast washed ashore in Sea Isle City. 

A call placed around 7:42 p.m. June 13 reported a boat washed ashore at the 18th Street beach, said Petty Officer Emily Velez, U.S. Coast Guard. An investigation determined the vessel belonged to one of the boaters rescued by the Coast Guard and a good Samaritan June 10. 

Coast Guard release, issued June 11, stated that a call about the vessel, described as a 28-foot pleasure craft, taking on water was reported to the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center.  

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City, responded, rescuing two of the boaters, while the good Samaritan rescued the last four. Surrounding vessels were notified of the drifting pleasure craft. 

The vessel was removed from the 18th Street beach by TowBoatUS, in Ocean City. 

