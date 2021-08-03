NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mission: Transforming the Recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow while providing superior mission support.

Commanding Officer: Captain Kathy Felger

Executive Officer: CDR Scott Rae

Command Master Chief: MCPO Kody Fraughton

Facts and Figures:

Coast Guard’s sole enlisted accession point & 5th largest Coast Guard Base

Trains and graduates 4,250+ recruits annually

School House consists of: Recruit Training Program, Direct Entry Petty Officer Program, Class “C” School for Recruiters, Recruiter in Charge, and Company Commanders

Provides regional Financial, Medical and Personnel support to 20 units

Manages 174 Coast Guard family housing units, 450 acres with 258 buildings

770 Enlisted, Officers, Civilians, Contractors attached

TCCM is home to 15 tenant commands, includes operational & support units

TCCM proudly receives support from Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, established in 2015. Designation was renewed in early 2021 for another 5 years.

