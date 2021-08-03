Mission: Transforming the Recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow while providing superior mission support.
Commanding Officer: Captain Kathy Felger
Executive Officer: CDR Scott Rae
Command Master Chief: MCPO Kody Fraughton
Facts and Figures:
Coast Guard’s sole enlisted accession point & 5th largest Coast Guard Base
Trains and graduates 4,250+ recruits annually
School House consists of: Recruit Training Program, Direct Entry Petty Officer Program, Class “C” School for Recruiters, Recruiter in Charge, and Company Commanders
Provides regional Financial, Medical and Personnel support to 20 units
Manages 174 Coast Guard family housing units, 450 acres with 258 buildings
770 Enlisted, Officers, Civilians, Contractors attached
TCCM is home to 15 tenant commands, includes operational & support units
TCCM proudly receives support from Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, established in 2015. Designation was renewed in early 2021 for another 5 years.