Cape May County is a proud Coast Guard Community; one that embraces its Coast Guard personnel and their families as they move to our area year after year. Whether they relocate here to live on or off base, these members live out their daily lives among us: working at local businesses, enrolling children in local schools, and enjoying everything our unique county has to offer.
United States Coast Guard members and their families’ actions help to connect the Cape May County community and the United States Coast Guard, exemplifying courage, kindness, and unselfish character which contribute significantly to the betterment of everyone in the county.
While every enlisted member of the Coast Guard serves their country with pride, hometown military members have made it their goal to become a part of and serve their communities they grew up in, too. No matter their profession, their background, or their level of contribution, every Coast Guard member is an integral part of our county’s community as a whole. The members of both Cape May County and the Coast Guard Community have worked to build and maintain a special relationship with those who live in our community, a relationship that some communities are not fortunate enough to experience.
That relationship is seen very clearly for the mother and son duo of Jackie Lindsay and Russell N. Lindsay III. The Lindsay family, native to the Cape May County area, has strong ties to the Atlantic coast community. Jackie describes their family history as “having sand in their toes forever”.
Russell N. Lindsay III. graduated from basic training on Friday, April 16, 2021 in the India 200 company. He is a graduate of West Chester University with a degree in Criminal Justice. Post grad, Russell decided to work for a private detective and security agency before making the pivot to join the U.S. Coast Guard. On the change in direction, Russell says, “in Upper Township, bachelor degrees are considered the standard. After obtaining my degree I became immersed in the variety of Public Service jobs available. Combining a law enforcement background, drive to help those in need, and a desire to pursue more knowledge. Enlisting into the United States Coast Guard was the most sensible and responsible career option available.”
As for Jackie’s view of her son’s career change, she could not be more excited. Jackie explains a lot of their extended family was in the army. Russell had great uncles and a great grandfather all from Cape May County that served together overseas. The family ties, growing up with this history, and the endless support from his family was a huge inspiration for Russell to serve as well. Jackie states that “Russell continuing the legacy of being in the military life I couldn’t be any prouder and it is certainly not an easy feat”.
Since Russell finished basic training in the midst of continual pandemic protocols the family got creative with their celebrations, much like many Coast Guard families have over the past year and a half. As many know, the weekly graduations at USCG Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) were closed to all visitors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020. The celebratory lunches on Fridays in Cape May were replaced with buses full of the newest Coast Guardsmen traveling to the Philadelphia International Airport to report to their first duty station. The Lindsay’s watched the Coast Guard graduation livestream on the phones, got all dressed up and held signs for the buses that transported the recruits to The Philadelphia Airport.
Jackie has commented on the special strength and support the Coast Guard community offers to family members. She states, “I couldn’t be any prouder of the community that is home to the coast guard. It is truly an awesome collection of people that keep you involved and calm and is very helpful in looking down the road in what to expect and has a strong support system.”
Currently, Russell is stationed at Eaton’s Neck in Northport, New York. Jackie and family continue their constant support and involvement in the local Coast Guard community.
Local families with coasties abound! For example, Seaman Alyssa Discepola was born and raised in Cape May County, attended Middle Township High School, and continued her education by completing a Master’s Degree at Salem University, WV. Discepola joined the United States Coast Guard this past spring and graduated basic training in June. She also has a full team of support with her mother, Michelle Discepola, emphasizing how powerful it is to be a part of the Coast Guard community first hand. She states, “It’s an accomplishment that Alyssa has succeeded with, and is very proud to serve the USCG. We as a family are delighted for her and to say we have a COASTIE, extremely proud!” The energy and spirit to support the local Coast Guard community is all around.
These local families and community ties help honor Coast Guard men and women who serve our country and celebrate the County’s designation as a Coast Guard Community.