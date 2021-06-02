TRACEN Image.jpg

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

 Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - Staff at Training Center Cape May held a Memorial Day observance on base May 31. 

According to a release, annually on Memorial Day, Americans honor and mourn those members of the Armed Forces who gave their last full measure of devotion in the defense of the nation. 

This Memorial Day, Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, called on all members of the Coast Guard to reflect on the service and sacrifice of all American military personnel who died in the performance of their military duties, and to pay tribute to these heroes and to honor the family members they left behind. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.