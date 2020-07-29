A nine-year resident of Cape May, Petty Officer Jason Ruffenach has made it a priority to integrate himself into the community making it his home. PO Ruffenach, an instructor at Training Center Cape May, personally interacts with every recruit and educates them about the history and bond between the City if Cape May and the Coast Guard dating back to 1948. He champions the concept of Cape May being the Coast Guard’s Hometown by explaining its distinction as well as support activities available to recruits during off-base liberty. Additionally, PO Ruffenach promotes participation and attendance in Training Center Cape May’s Sunset Parade program which allows community members to have the unique opportunity to experience honored military traditions.
In 2017, PO Ruffenach decided he wanted to assist fellow military members and others with securing housing needs. He obtained his New Jersey Real Estate Salesperson License and devoted his off-base work to helping family, friends, and co-workers rent, buy, and sell homes. PO Ruffenach’s combined United States Coast Guard and real estate involvement in town has helped many military members and their families become part of the Coast Guard Community.
On top of his full time duties, PO Ruffenach makes it a priority to give back and volunteer his time to local charities including the DeSatnick Foundation Cape to Cape Paddleboard Event and Life Rolls On They Will Surf Again program.
PO Ruffenach aids in the planning and safety of the Cape to Cape Paddle alongside the DeSatnick Foundation as well as participates in the event. His volunteer duties include setting up GPS waypoints for paddlers and vessels to follow a course and arranging for the United States Coast Guard/Auxiliary to be a part of the safety fleet, to ensure safe crossing for all participants. PO Ruffenach is also involved with the Life Rolls On They Will Surf Again program which pairs volunteers with those individuals living with paralysis. He is one of the critical water team leaders, which is an important position, as those living with paralysis put their trust into the water leaders. PO Ruffenach has built strong relationships with fellow volunteers and participants thus making him a highly requested by returning participants.
Ruffenach is someone who goes above and beyond for others with a smile on his face. We are pleased to recognize Petty Officer Jason Ruffenach as a 2020 Hometown Hero award recipient.