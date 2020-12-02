CAPE MAY - The building that stands at 1519 Yacht Ave., in Cape May, is a historic building owned by the U.S. Coast Guard. It was once used as a wait station for travelers waiting to be ferried out to their ships in the harbor.
According to a release, the "Shack," as it is nicknamed, is the meeting place for the Cape May Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 08-02. Under the direction of Flotilla Commander Martin Sannino Jr. and Vice Flotilla Commander Robert Lamendola, many projects have been completed this year. The projects included installing a new ramp to the dock on the Schellenger Creek side of the property. Repairs and painting to the interior have also been completed.
The exterior facelift included power washing and painting the exterior and installing a new paver sidewalk, entryway and window boxes.
The outdoor facelift was completed with the generous donation of Michael Welsh, of Michael Welsh Builder, from Avalon. In addition to the pavers, Welsh also donated his time and expertise to install them.
Shawn Guida, of Gracetown Lumber, at 131 Woodbine Blvd, in Court House, donated a portion of the lumber required for the gangway and paver project.
The Flower boxes were made and donated by neighbor and former Coast Guard member Dr. Jay DePativo. The new and improved strong entryway was built and installed by auxiliarist John Tredinnick. All of the above-mentioned projects could not have been completed without the hard work of many supportive active-duty Coast Guard and volunteer auxiliarists who donated their off-duty time, tools, monetary donations and food for the workers.
The auxiliary is proud of its association with the Coast Guard and takes pride in maintaining its meeting place.