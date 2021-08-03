“Coast Guard City” or “Coast Guard Community” is a special designation that communities apply for, which is approved by the US Coast Guard and US Congress, and which recognizes the special relationship between the Coast Guard and a particular place. The Coast Guard City designation is used for municipalities, and the Coast Guard Community moniker is used to recognize Counties or wider regions.
Taking nothing away from the significance of the City of Cape May as home to Training Center Cape May, it was important to local stakeholders that Cape May County apply for the regional “community” designation in order to recognize the deep ties that the Coast Guard holds throughout the area, including the historic nature of Lifesaving Stations that dotted our barrier islands, as well as the Coast Guard Uniform Distribution Center located in Woodbine, and the Coast Guard families that live in all of Cape May County’s towns during active duty or as a popular retirement destination.
To date, twenty-four cities and four counties across the country have received this designation. Materials submitted by applicants focus not on how important the Coast Guard is to the community, but rather on what the community offers to celebrate and support Coast Guard members and their families. The designation must be re-certified every five years, with communities showing how they continued support during each five-year period.
Cape May County initially received the designation in 2015 and was re-certified in 2020. Examples of how the community supports the Coast Guard can be found throughout this packet. We are proud to be a Coast Guard Community!