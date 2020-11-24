COURT HOUSE - Cape May's Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 08-02 reelected the previous Flotilla Commander Martin Sannino Jr. and Vice Flotilla Commander Robert Lammendola.
According to a release, in the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sannino and Lamendola continued to serve with pride. They were able to achieve great success by achieving many of the flotillas' goals that were set for 2020. These are celebrated accomplishments as they required great leadership to fulfill the auxiliary goals with COVID protocols in place.
Together, Sannino and Lamendola implemented monthly online meetings in lieu of in-person flotilla meetings to keep the membership directly informed and involved. They adapted flotilla activities to USCG Auxiliary COVID-19 protocols while still managing to conduct vessel safety examinations. They also oversaw improvements to the shack headquarters building, located at 1519 Yacht Ave., which included the installation of a new dock ramp, paver sidewalk installation, adding flower boxes and painting of the exterior.
Flotilla commander duties include primary leadership and supervision of the flotilla.
The flotilla commander's responsibility is to assure that the overall flotilla program conforms to the Coast Guard and auxiliary policies and procedures, as well as provide the communications link with division elected officers and local USCG leadership. The vice flotilla commander has the primary responsibility for administration and coordination of the flotilla staff and is essentially the chief of staff for the flotilla.
Together, with a team of appointed staff officers, they execute a full program of recreational boating safety and educational services for the public and support services for active duty Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress, in 1939. For more information, visit www.cgaux.org.