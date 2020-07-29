Hometown Hero award recipient HS2 Caleigh Vazquez truly embodies the Coast Guard core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty. She goes above and beyond the call of duty to help others in both the Cape May County community and the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
HD2 Vazquez demonstrated kindness and unselfish character as she planned and organized a volunteer bike building event at Training Center Cape May which distributed bikes to foster children of Cape May County. Displaying a high level of initiative, she personally raised $2,250 in donations for “Together We Rise,” a non-profit organization which provides bicycles to children in the foster care system. With this level of contribution, the organization was able to deliver twenty unassembled bikes. Leveraging her peer network on base, she put together a team of fifteen volunteers who unpackaged and assembled the bikes, and ensured that the donated bikes were delivered to foster children in Cape May County over the holiday season. HS2 Vazquez's efforts helped bring a smile and joy during the holiday season to many foster children in the Cape May County area.
HS2 Vazquez displayed compassion as she set up a bin at the Health, Safety and Work-Life Service Center Clinic to accept donations for Cape May County's Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA). The donations consisted of shelf-stable food items and toiletries which are needed for CARA shelter residents. The donated supplies were brought to CARA shelters and greatly assisted in providing residents the resources needed to recover from traumatic experiences.
Additionally, HS2 Vazquez is an active member of the TRACEN Cape May Leadership and Diversity Advisory Committee (LDAC). The group plans events that celebrate diversity, inclusion, and professional development for all members of the Cape May Coast Guard Community. In this capacity, HS2 Vazquez personally organized a 5k Pride Run in June of 2019 to celebrate LGBT Pride Month. This included setting up the race route, advertising the event, coordinating security, and running all race-day logistics. The event was attended by over 100 active duty, family members, Auxiliarists, civilians, contractors, and recruits. She also helped plan events celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Black History Month, and Women's History Month. In October, HS2 Vazquez and other LDAC members volunteered with the Nature Center of Cape May. The group helped paint a mural on one of the buildings, and they completed various repair and ground maintenance projects to support the non-profit organization's mission to educate residents of Cape May County.
Above all, HS2 Caleigh Vazquez truly inspires everyone she meets with her positive attitude, tenacious work ethic, and dedication to her community. She goes above and beyond to make people feel included and respected. As a Health Service Technician, she shows the utmost compassion to all patients. This includes the 4,000 annual recruits that receive their boot camp medical screening at Cape May Clinic.
We are pleased and honored to acknowledge HS2 Caleigh Vazquez has a 2020 Hometown Hero Award recipient.