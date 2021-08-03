Community Signage.psd

Have you seen Coast Guard Community signs in your travels around Cape May County? These are one way that we show our pride for our Coast Guard Community designation.

The County of Cape May led a signage program that culminated in production of 4’ by 6’ road signs placed at all entry points to the County, as well as two signs for each of the County’s sixteen municipalities. The signs bear the Coast Guard crest and read “Welcome to Cape May County: A Proud Coast Guard Community,” or include the municipality name and the phrase “a Coast Guard Community Member.”

These 35+ signs remind our visitors and residents alike of our Coast Guard connection as they go about their daily lives. Each of the County’s component towns were enthusiastic to place the signs and proud to display their “Coast Guard Community Member” title. See how many signs you can spot in your travels!

