Capt. Sarah "Kathy" Felger congratulates a graduate during ceremonies . She has had a variety of onshore and at sea assignments, including a previous stint at the Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.

CAPE MAY - Graduations at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May (TRACEN) will reopen to guests June 4, having been closed due to Covid pandemic restrictions. 

According to a Facebook announcement (https://bit.ly/3bPUoEv) by Commanding Officer Capt. Kathy Felger, recruits will be permitted to invite three people to their graduation ceremony. 

The event is a formal military ceremony held in the gym, or on the parade field. The ceremony lasts about 45 minutes. 

Recruits will confirm their guests’ attendance during graduation week. TRACEN’s main gate will open to authorized guests at 9 a.m. on graduation day.  

Upon arriving at the front gate, guests must present a valid form of state or federal identification, and drivers must possess a valid driver’s license. 

After the ceremony is concluded, recruits may depart the base with their guests. If guests are unable to attend the ceremony, recruits will be provided travel arrangements to execute their orders for authorized leave and report to their first units. 

The Base Exchange will be open to visitors from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for authorized guests and graduates to purchase Coast Guard items, or by visiting https://shopcgx.com/. 

At this time, the family dinner, breakfast and other associated graduation events are still not being held. 

Firearms, weapons, and illicit controlled substances, including marijuana, are not permitted on base. 

