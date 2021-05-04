Each year, the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation carefully identifies those who have shown support, dedication and made a difference in unique and memorable ways within the Coast Guard Community. by soliciting awardee nominations from Coast Guard personnel and command, and from the community at large.
The C-View Inn has been selected this year as a recipient of the Hometown Heroes Awards for 2021. The C-View Inn, established in 1948 and located in the heart of Cape May, has been known for their tag line “Great Food, Cold Beer, Cape May's Oldest & Friendliest Local Bar.” The C-View Inn is also known for their contributions to the community by supporting many local causes through fundraising and events at the Inn. During a time when so many small business and restaurants were struggling, The C-View went above and beyond to support the Coast Guard during the height of the Covid-19 outbreak. The C-View graciously provided a special pre-determined menu for approximately 10 weeks and offered 10% Military discounts to Active Duty, Reserves, and Veterans and Veterans of the Community. The C-View Inn supported recruits with last minute meals in conjunction with the Chief Petty Officer's Mess, meticulously receiving and making orders for them due to being restricted to the base due to the pandemic. They also worked with the CPOA by supporting 200+ recruits with a specialized recruit menu for approximately 5 weeks every Saturday. This greatly enhanced the recruits’ morale as they were restricted to the base and not able to participate in off-base Liberty.
In addition, they excelled at delivering food to all members of the community safely within the COVID-19 protocols. Thank you to the C-View Inn for feeding the stomachs and the souls of our Coast Guard and community members.
The mission of the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation is to nurture the relationship between Coast Guard members and their families and the people of Cape May County. The Foundation hosts and promotes family-friendly activities throughout the year, including its signature annual Coast Guard Community Festival, to celebrate the men and women of the United States Coast Guard serving in the South Jersey region. These and other programs honor Coast Guard men and women who serve our country and celebrate the County’s designation as a Coast Guard Community. Learn more at www.coastguardcommunity.org.