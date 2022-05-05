Cape May County is designated as a “Coast Guard Community,” one of a select number of cities and counties in the Nation. This honor is reserved for communities that show special support and consideration for the Coast Guard and was awarded to Cape May County in 2015 after approval by the United States Coast Guard and an act of Congress.
The County was renewed as a designated Coast Guard Community in April of 2021. The Foundation partners with the County of Cape May, its 16 municipalities, and community organizations throughout the year to present activities that educate about the deep connections between the Coast Guard and the region.
Founded in 2015, the Foundation’s mission is to nurture strong relationships between the Coast Guard members, their families and the community by developing programs, supporting efforts of other organizations, and facilitating active engagement between the Coast Guard and Cape May County. We are guided by our desire to be accountable, dependable and trust-worthy and our drive to deliver excellence because of the value we place on the service to the country of Coast Guard personnel and their families. Our Foundation strives to mirror and honor those we serve.
We are thrilled to welcome you back to our signature event, the 6th Annual Cape May County Coast Guard Community Festival on May 7, 2022. The Festival celebrates Cape May County’s designation as a Coast Guard Community and honors Coast Guard personnel, their families and recruits for the extraordinary role they play in our nation.
We are also planning an exciting new event in the fall of 2022. The Always Ready 5K will take place throughout the scenic City of Cape May and flow through the US Coast Guard Training Center.
Our Foundation has also provided a variety of programs that have had a positive impact on Coast Guard members, their families and recruits within our community. We will continue to strive to meet those needs when they are identified.